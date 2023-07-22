Free insulin distribution programme to be expanded in whole KP Dr. A.H Aamir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The scope of the Free Insulin for Treatment of Diabetes programme to be expanded to the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the number of patients in the province has reached a staggering 7.5 million figure.

This disclosure was made by renowned Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. A.H Aamir while speaking at a press conference held in connection with the launching of Guidelines for Management of Type B Diabetes Mellitus and Cardiometabolic syndrome here on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) while renowned endocrinologists including President of PES, Dr. Ibrar Ahmad, Dr. Khalid Usman were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, Dr. A. H Amir said the number of active diabetes patients is around 7.5 million in KP while the same number of people are on the edge of becoming diabetic.

He said the Free Insulin distribution programme is presently active in 26 districts of KP. However, he continued, the Federal government is approaching for contributing its share in the treatment of diabetes as a result of which the programme will be extended to the whole of the province.

Dr. Aamir dispelled the impression that the Free Insulin distribution programme is being stopped in the province. He said due to some procurement issues usually government departments face in the month of June and July, the stock was unavailable in some districts but soon will restart.

To another question, he said, free insulin distribution cannot be provided under the Sehat Insaf Card Health scheme which only covers indoor patients' treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, President PES, Dr.

Ibrar said the number of diabetic patients is increasing very rapidly and most of the patients are youngsters between the age of 20 to 40.

He said due to bad eating habits and lifestyle, youngsters are becoming diabetics very rapidly and its alarming because our country has a large number of youngsters.

Regarding the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, Dr. Ibrar said it has reached 33 million with the same number of people on the edge of developing disease.

Dr. Ibrar said the majority of the patients are poor with fewer resources for taking proper treatment and medicines and the the best way to cure is prevention.

He said the guidelines are launched to both the doctors and patients so that easy treatment and prevention measures for promotion among people.

Pakistan Endocrine Society gives prime importance to the dissemination of knowledge and updating our fellow physicians to modify their practice according to the current international standards.

He expressed the hope that these guidelines will prove a major step in propagating knowledge about diabetes care.

Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) guidelines for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are based on most updated published evidence, and on local, regional and international guidelines, including considerations to affordability and availability of medicines in the country, he added.

In the guidelines, special emphasis has been given to developing the concept of a multi-disciplinary team for the management of diabetes and hence chapters on nutrition, physical exercise and diabetes education have been included.