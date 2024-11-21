Free Insulin For Diabetic Children Revolutionary Step: Khawaja Imran
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has termed
the free insulin supply programme for diabetic children as a groundbreaking initiative.
He expressed this during his visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kahna, on Thursday,
marking the second day of Health Week in Punjab. The minister inaugurated the Health
Week camp at the hospital.
Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir said blood screening was being conducted
at health camps in all hospitals across the province. "This screening will help compile data
on various diseases, enabling better healthcare planning," he added.
The minister emphasized that children diagnosed with diabetes would receive free glucometers,
strips, and insulin, describing this program as a revolutionary step in healthcare.
He also highlighted that government health facilities were being equipped with modern medical
and biomedical tools on a priority basis to enhance service delivery.
During his visit, the minister inspected various counters at the Health Week camp, including those
for blood screening, TB, diabetes, and pregnant women, and interacted with patients to ensure
they were receiving proper medical care.
He also visited the vaccination and counseling counters to assess the ongoing services.
CEO Health Dr Zohaib Hassan and MS Kahna Hospital Dr Faiz-ul-Hassan accompanied the
minister during the visit.
