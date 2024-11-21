Open Menu

Free Insulin For Diabetic Children Revolutionary Step: Khawaja Imran

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Free insulin for diabetic children revolutionary step: Khawaja Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has termed

the free insulin supply programme for diabetic children as a groundbreaking initiative.

He expressed this during his visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kahna, on Thursday,

marking the second day of Health Week in Punjab. The minister inaugurated the Health

Week camp at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir said blood screening was being conducted

at health camps in all hospitals across the province. "This screening will help compile data

on various diseases, enabling better healthcare planning," he added.

The minister emphasized that children diagnosed with diabetes would receive free glucometers,

strips, and insulin, describing this program as a revolutionary step in healthcare.

He also highlighted that government health facilities were being equipped with modern medical

and biomedical tools on a priority basis to enhance service delivery.

During his visit, the minister inspected various counters at the Health Week camp, including those

for blood screening, TB, diabetes, and pregnant women, and interacted with patients to ensure

they were receiving proper medical care.

He also visited the vaccination and counseling counters to assess the ongoing services.

CEO Health Dr Zohaib Hassan and MS Kahna Hospital Dr Faiz-ul-Hassan accompanied the

minister during the visit.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Imran Nazir Women All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

31 seconds ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

13 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

2 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

2 hours ago
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

16 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan