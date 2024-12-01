Free insulin program for diabetic children launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) For the first time in Pakistan's history, a project has been launched to provide free insulin to children suffering from diabetes.

On the directive of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, insulin will be delivered directly to the homes of type 1 diabetic children. This initiative aims to ease the daily struggles of parents and children who suffer from this lifelong condition.

Under the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Insulin Program, registration for diabetic children has officially begun. This program provides a unique facility where parents can register their diabetic children from the comfort of their homes. To support the program, a special helpline (1033) has been set up for guidance and assistance.

Parents who wish to receive free insulin for their children can contact National Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinics located at the tehsil or district level.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “Little children are like flowers; we will not let them wither.” As a mother, she expressed her heartfelt understanding of the challenges posed by such conditions. She added, “As a mother, I can feel the pain and illness of children deeply. We will ensure that insulin is provided at their homes to save them from the hardship of traveling to hospitals.”

The CM emphasized that insulin is a lifelong requirement for diabetic children, and through this program, she aims to reduce the burden on parents. She assured that the provincial government would spare no effort in providing all necessary resources to ensure proper treatment and health care for children across Punjab.