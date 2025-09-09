Free Introductory Course On Poultry Farming From Sept 15
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Poultry Research Institute will host a week-long introductory course on poultry farming, open to the public free of cost. The course will take place from September 15 to 19.
“The training sessions will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course aims to provide essential information about poultry development and farming techniques, benefiting both newcomers and those already involved in the industry,” a spokesperson for the institute said on Tuesday.
He said interested individuals could register for the course by obtaining and submitting an application form at the Institute till September 15.
A certificate would be awarded to all participants who complete the course, the spokesperson added.
According to a Senior Research Officer from the Institute’s Extension Department, the training would help participants gain a deeper understanding of poultry farming, which could contribute to the growth and development of the industry.
