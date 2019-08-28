UrduPoint.com
Free 'Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp' On Saturday

Wed 28th August 2019

Free 'Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp' on Saturday

The Center of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) has finalized arrangements to organize a free 'Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp' at its Rawalpindi campus on Saturday, August 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Center of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) has finalized arrangements to organize a free 'Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp' at its Rawalpindi campus on Saturday, August 31.

The Kashmir-specific free medical camp would provide divided Kashmiri families, living in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, free check-up and treatment facilities, according to press statement issued by the center here.

"The camp is being organized to show solidarity with Kashmiri people who have been facing worst kind of Indian state terrorism since decades," the statement said and condemned the lock-down of Kashmir by Indian occupation forces, which has now entered into fourth week without any respite.

The management had requested all the divided Kashmiri families to visit CASHT campus at B-85, Commercial Market, Satellite Town Rawalpindi and get free check-up and treatment facilities.

In addition to the normal check-ups, the patients with Prolonged Duress Stress Disorder (PDSD) and Traumatic Stress Disorder would also be provided assistance during the daylong camp, which would start at 10:00 am.

Meanwhile, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik said that main the aim of the free solidarity medical camp was to show complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and assure them that people of Pakistan will continue to support them till they achieve their objective of freedom from Indian occupation.

