Free lab test facility for police martyrs’ families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The district police and Omega Diagnostic Centre signed an agreement on Wednesday to provide facility of free clinical lab tests to families of martyr policemen and on special discount to in-service and retired officials.

A ceremony was held at Police Lines Complex here, in which CPO Sahibzada Bilal Omar and Chief Executive Omega Diagnostic Centre, Sargodha Road Adil Khan signed the memorandum of understanding.

Under the agreement, the martyrs’ family members would avail the facility of free lab tests, while retired and those serving will avail 60 per cent discount on tests.