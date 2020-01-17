UrduPoint.com
Free Lancing Workshop Held

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:51 PM

The Department of Public Administration of Government College Women University held a 'Free lancing workshop' for students here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Department of Public Administration of Government College Women University held a 'Free lancing workshop' for students here Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq presided over the function while faculty members and students participated.

Dr Rubina said students could get best opportunities of employment by utilizing their abilities sitting at their homes through free lancing.

"We can also play our role in national and economic development by offering our services online through free lancing instead of searching jobs in offices", she added

