Free Legal Aid For Transgender Community

Published October 09, 2023

Free legal aid for transgender community

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) In an exclusive step for welfare of transgender community, police signed an agreement with lawyers fraternity here on Monday to help out the most marginalized section of society.

DSP Sadar Hamayon Iftikhar stated in this regard that the agreement was signed to provide free of cost legal aid to transgenders.

He said the police had created a Protection Centre here to protect weak people surviving in our surroundings.

The DSP termed the agreement an exclusive measure retaining no example in the past.

