Free Legal Aid Offered To Transgender Community In Fight Against Violence, Harassment

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Free legal aid has been offered to the transgender community in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for pursuing cases of violence and harassment against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Free legal aid has been offered to the transgender community in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for pursuing cases of violence and harassment against them.

This offer to highly vulnerable and marginalized community has been made by Da Hawa Lur, a non-governmental organization, by launching Lawyers for Rights Network Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The network comprising around 30 lawyers would provide free legal aid to transgender who cannot pursue cases of violence and harassment due to a lack of financial resources, said Khurshid Bano of Hawa Lur.

Initially, the lawyers for Rights Network would provide its service in four districts of KP including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera.

The affected transgender will be connected with Lawyers Network by Hawa Lur to pursue her case in courts for apprehension and sentence of the culprits, Khurshid told newsmen.

She said cases of violence against the transgender community is increasing and no one gets punishment because of lack of legal pursuance of the case by an affected person due to meagre financial resources.

In the current year around three transgender have been brutally murdered but no one got arrested or sentenced over the gruesome crime, Khurshid laments.

She said around 122 transgender have been killed in the province during the last several years while the number of cases of violence and harassment are in the hundreds.

Transgender are a marginalized community who need assistance from different angles including legal aid for curbing violence against them, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan