Free Legal Aid Provided To Needy Prisoners Across Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) On the instructions on Chief Minister Punjab, the Home Department has taken a wonderful initiative and free legal aid has been provided to needy prisoners across Punjab.
According to a spokesman for the Home Department, now no prisoner in Punjab will be deprived of the facility of a lawyer due to lack of resources. The spokesperson confirmed that Free Legal Aid Committees have been established in all 43 jails of Punjab. The committees have been formed in collaboration with the Punjab Bar Council and District Bar Associations. Poor prisoners, who cannot afford a lawyer to pursue their cases, will receive free legal aid through the committees.
Deserving prisoners will have to apply to their respective superintendent of jails who will be coordinating with the lawyer concerned for legal assistance.
The spokesperson said that a total of 447 lawyers have been included in the Free Legal Aid Committees across Punjab. Forty-five lawyers in Lahore Division, 90 in Gujranwala Division and 70 lawyers in Rawalpindi Division have been included in the Free Legal Aid Committees. Similarly, 47 lawyers in Faisalabad division, 45 in Multan division and 24 lawyers in Sargodha division are included in the committees. 55 lawyers in Bahawalpur division, 55 in Sahiwal division and 16 lawyers in DG Khan have been included in the committees.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed over old enmity4 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur34 minutes ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers44 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building54 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar10 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father10 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator11 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)11 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki12 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II12 hours ago