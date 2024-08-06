Free legal aid provided to needy prisoners across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) On the instructions on Chief Minister Punjab, the Home Department has taken a wonderful initiative and free legal aid has been provided to needy prisoners across Punjab.

According to a spokesman for the Home Department, now no prisoner in Punjab will be deprived of the facility of a lawyer due to lack of resources. The spokesperson confirmed that Free Legal Aid Committees have been established in all 43 jails of Punjab. The committees have been formed in collaboration with the Punjab Bar Council and District Bar Associations. Poor prisoners, who cannot afford a lawyer to pursue their cases, will receive free legal aid through the committees.

Deserving prisoners will have to apply to their respective superintendent of jails who will be coordinating with the lawyer concerned for legal assistance.

The spokesperson said that a total of 447 lawyers have been included in the Free Legal Aid Committees across Punjab. Forty-five lawyers in Lahore Division, 90 in Gujranwala Division and 70 lawyers in Rawalpindi Division have been included in the Free Legal Aid Committees. Similarly, 47 lawyers in Faisalabad division, 45 in Multan division and 24 lawyers in Sargodha division are included in the committees. 55 lawyers in Bahawalpur division, 55 in Sahiwal division and 16 lawyers in DG Khan have been included in the committees.