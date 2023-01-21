UrduPoint.com

Free Legal Assistance Program To Women Victim Of Harassment Launched In Balochsitan

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Free legal assistance program to women victim of harassment launched in Balochsitan

A free legal assistance program for deprived and poor women victims of harassment and social injustice has been launched in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A free legal assistance program for deprived and poor women victims of harassment and social injustice has been launched in Balochistan.

Former Balochistan Ombudsperson Sabra islam Advocate while talking to APP here on Saturday said that under the legal assistance program, "Sheer Zal Law academy" a team of legal experts will be available all the time to provide free legal assistance to poor and deprived women.

She deplored that many women in Balochistan are victims of harassment and domestic violence, and often their rights are exploited under the guise of tribal tradition.

During my services as Provincial Ombudsperson, I came across many cases in which women are reportedly harassed by various private and public institutions.

In our society, the people who seem to be gentle apparently wearing the cloak of the nobility have also been found involved in these crimes, which is a worrisome matter She further said that the process of punishment is very important to rid society of the elements involved in harassment, "If harassment is still not addressed, the society will sink into the depths of immorality and the exploitation of women will continue unabated.

Stressing the need for joint efforts against the eradication of social evils, she said that it is our mission to provide free legal assistance to the victims of harassment and injustice, including girls and women of Balochistan, and all conscious sections of the society can play their role by strengthening our hands in this struggle.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Women All

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews progress on cases referred by ..

Commissioner reviews progress on cases referred by Punjab Ombudsperson's Office

1 minute ago
 Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Fi ..

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

9 minutes ago
 CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

9 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

9 minutes ago
 Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel w ..

Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel win

5 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.