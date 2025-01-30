Free lunch at school, Sindh govt to start program for addressing child malnutrition

To address the issues of malnutrition that hinders the learning process in children and the dropouts, the Sindh government will start a program to provide free mid-day meals at government schools in collaboration with the World Food Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) To address the issues of malnutrition that hinders the learning process in children and the dropouts, the Sindh government will start a program to provide free mid-day meals at government schools in collaboration with the World Food Programme.

Initially under the first or pilot phase of the program, “hot meal lunch boxes” will be provided to 11,000 boys and girls in schools of district Malir for one year and later based on evaluation and outcomes the program will be extended to other cities of the province as well.

The agreement was reached upon in this regard, in a meeting held on Wednesday between Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Country Director World Food Programme Coco Ushiyama while secretary School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi and other officials were present, said a statement issued here.

It was agreed in the meeting that the first phase of the program will be launched in Malir district of Karachi and a baseline survey of schools and adjacent areas will be conducted for the purpose while the food provision system in schools will also be monitored effectively.

The Sindh Minister said that limited family income and population trends affect parents capability of providing good food to children and problems such as malnutrition affect children's learning process.

We want to start this program in areas with higher ratio of poverty and malnutrition, he said and hoped that availability of regular meals in schools would also help reduce dropout rates and improve attendance in schools.

It may encourage financially stressed families to send their children school instead of employing them in some work.

Sardar Shah emphasized on provision of better quality food and urged on devising a coordination mechanism for ensuring quality of food so that this program for child nutrition and health can yield significant results.

On this occasion, the Country Director WFP highlighted the importance and necessity of the program and said that a balanced diet improves children's mental development and memory, which increases their learning ability.

She added that providing balanced food at school will increase children's immunity, which can protect them from various diseases.