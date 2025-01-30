Open Menu

Free Lunch At School, Sindh Govt To Start Program For Addressing Child Malnutrition

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Free lunch at school, Sindh govt to start program for addressing child malnutrition

To address the issues of malnutrition that hinders the learning process in children and the dropouts, the Sindh government will start a program to provide free mid-day meals at government schools in collaboration with the World Food Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) To address the issues of malnutrition that hinders the learning process in children and the dropouts, the Sindh government will start a program to provide free mid-day meals at government schools in collaboration with the World Food Programme.

Initially under the first or pilot phase of the program, “hot meal lunch boxes” will be provided to 11,000 boys and girls in schools of district Malir for one year and later based on evaluation and outcomes the program will be extended to other cities of the province as well.

The agreement was reached upon in this regard, in a meeting held on Wednesday between Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Country Director World Food Programme Coco Ushiyama while secretary School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi and other officials were present, said a statement issued here.

It was agreed in the meeting that the first phase of the program will be launched in Malir district of Karachi and a baseline survey of schools and adjacent areas will be conducted for the purpose while the food provision system in schools will also be monitored effectively.

The Sindh Minister said that limited family income and population trends affect parents capability of providing good food to children and problems such as malnutrition affect children's learning process.

We want to start this program in areas with higher ratio of poverty and malnutrition, he said and hoped that availability of regular meals in schools would also help reduce dropout rates and improve attendance in schools.

It may encourage financially stressed families to send their children school instead of employing them in some work.

Sardar Shah emphasized on provision of better quality food and urged on devising a coordination mechanism for ensuring quality of food so that this program for child nutrition and health can yield significant results.

On this occasion, the Country Director WFP highlighted the importance and necessity of the program and said that a balanced diet improves children's mental development and memory, which increases their learning ability.

She added that providing balanced food at school will increase children's immunity, which can protect them from various diseases.

Recent Stories

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

12 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

11 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

15 minutes ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

36 minutes ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

19 minutes ago
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cult ..

Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

11 minutes ago
 Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsm ..

Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..

13 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamen ..

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan