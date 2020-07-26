Free meal for school children demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Nasreen Azhar Sunday urged the government to provide free lunch to the school going children after reopening of their educational institutions which remained closed for over three months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP, she said the free meal to the children would be helpful to fulfill their one-thirds daily nutritional needs. This free-meal would be healthier than of that which children took with them from home as it remained packed in a lunch-box for hours, she opined.

She was of the view the majority of children remained deprived of balanced diet during the lockdowns imposed by the governments to control COVID-19 pandemic as their parents' income got affected during these lockdowns.

Nasreen Azhar said that missing out the lunch by school going children could lead them to nutritional deficits, adding, the malnutrition among children could have long-term effects on their health and education outcomes.