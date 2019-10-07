UrduPoint.com
Free Meal To Be Provided To Poor Under PM's Ehsas Programme: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Free meal to be provided to poor under PM's Ehsas programme: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that under Prime Minister's Ehsas programme, free meal would be provided to the needy people through "Sailani Langar".

In a tweet, the SAPM said that feeding the poor was the Sunnah of the holy prophets.

She said that this good gesture would promote the spirit of serving humanity and supporting the poor segments of the society among the people.

She said that promotion of such spirit in the masses would help resolve social problems.

