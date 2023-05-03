UrduPoint.com

Free Media Vital To Democratic Values: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that free and responsible media plays an important role in the promotion of democratic values.

In his message on the 'World Press Freedom Day' here on Wednesday, he said journalists associated with print and electronic media play an important role in resolving the problems in the society by identifying them.

The governor said that it is a day to pay tributes to the services of journalists who made sacrifices while performing their duties in difficult circumstances.

