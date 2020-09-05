UrduPoint.com
Free Medial Camp Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:59 AM

Free medial camp held

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):A free, mother and child healthcare, camp was organized near Naukot Fort by Shifa Foundation Tharparkar in collaboration with the Social Welfare and Health departments on Friday.

At the camp, free medicines and guidance about the good health of mother and child and prevention from diseases were provided while cooked food was also distributed among rain-affected people in the camp.Officials of Health department, PPHI and Engro Coal Mining Company visited the screening camp.

