LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A free medical camp was organized by the Central Milad Mustafa Committee Lodhran at Public school Lodhran, aimed at providing essential healthcare services to the local community. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited the camp and praised the initiative as an important contribution to public welfare.

During her visit, Dr. Nazir addressed attendees and emphasized the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). She also reviewed the medical facilities available at the camp.

As part of the ongoing tree plantation drive, the Deputy Commissioner planted a sapling during the event, underscoring the commitment to both community health and environmental conservation.