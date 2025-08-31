Open Menu

Free Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Free medical camp

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A free medical camp was organized by the Central Milad Mustafa Committee Lodhran at Public school Lodhran, aimed at providing essential healthcare services to the local community. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited the camp and praised the initiative as an important contribution to public welfare.

During her visit, Dr. Nazir addressed attendees and emphasized the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). She also reviewed the medical facilities available at the camp.

As part of the ongoing tree plantation drive, the Deputy Commissioner planted a sapling during the event, underscoring the commitment to both community health and environmental conservation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan