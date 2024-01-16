Free medical camp established by PN in coastal area Kappar, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Navy on Tuesday established a free medical camp at the Coastal village Kappar, Balochistan in continuation to efforts for uplifting to provide standard health facilities along the Coastal areas of country.

Free medical camp was established by Pakistan Navy doctors, paramedic staff in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

In this medical camp, hundreds of patients including women and children were provided free medical treatment. A dedicated team of doctors and paramedic staff comprising of Medical, ENT, General Surgeon, Gynecologist, Skin Specialist and GDMO examined the patients and provided them with free consultation and medicines.

The local populace of the area was also provided information about maternal health and nutritional requirements of mother and children. The patients were enlightened about common infections, personal health, hygiene, child healthcare, prevention of diseases and sanitation of living areas.

Pakistan Navy is committed to provide continued quality medical facilities for the people settled along the Coastal belt. The establishment of a medical camp at Kappar is the practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy's resolve for the uplift of the coastal belt.