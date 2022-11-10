UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp For Dengue/ Malaria Patients Today

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 08:17 PM

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar will inaugurate a one day free medical camp for the treatment of dengue and malaria patients here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar will inaugurate a one day free medical camp for the treatment of dengue and malaria patients here on Friday.

The medical camp will be organized by non governmental organization Bhai Khan Welfare Association in Gulshan Hamid, Tando Yousaf area.

The consultant doctors will be available to provide consultation and medicines to the patients affected by Dengue and Malaria free of cost.

