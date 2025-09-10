Free Medical Camp For Flood Victims In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A free medical camp was established at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Government Hospital for flood victims of Kot Momin, where 4,123 patients had so far received free medical check-ups, treatment, and medicines.
According to Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Tariq, the camp provided medical services to 207 patients in the general medicine unit, 95 children in the pediatric ward, and 95 patients suffering from skin diseases.
Additionally, 19 pregnant women were given specialised check-ups and consultations by lady doctors.
He further stated that the number of patients visiting the camp was continuously increasing and along with treatment, awareness was also being raised among flood-affected people regarding preventive measures, including the use of clean drinking water, protection against mosquitoes, and covering of food items to curb the spread of infectious diseases.
Recent Stories
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders additional rescue equipments for South Punjab flood operations6 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp for flood victims in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
PM underlines formulation of complete roadmap to face climate change impacts6 minutes ago
-
SPU Punjab launches 24/7 Helpline for Chinese nationals’ security, support26 minutes ago
-
DPO orders for solving people's grievances26 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two injured in firing incident36 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive launched in Gujrat36 minutes ago
-
Relief boats, Equipment dispatched to six South Punjab cities56 minutes ago
-
Brother confesses to killing sister for honor in Charsadda56 minutes ago
-
PML-N leadership leads from front in flood relief operations across KP: Ikhtiar Wali56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Divisional Public School1 hour ago
-
Villagers return after successful security operation in Kharsin, N Waziristan1 hour ago