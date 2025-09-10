Open Menu

Free Medical Camp For Flood Victims In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Free medical camp for flood victims in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A free medical camp was established at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Government Hospital for flood victims of Kot Momin, where 4,123 patients had so far received free medical check-ups, treatment, and medicines.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Tariq, the camp provided medical services to 207 patients in the general medicine unit, 95 children in the pediatric ward, and 95 patients suffering from skin diseases.

Additionally, 19 pregnant women were given specialised check-ups and consultations by lady doctors.

He further stated that the number of patients visiting the camp was continuously increasing and along with treatment, awareness was also being raised among flood-affected people regarding preventive measures, including the use of clean drinking water, protection against mosquitoes, and covering of food items to curb the spread of infectious diseases.

