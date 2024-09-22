Free medical camp for mental health awareness organized in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A free medical camp was held under the joint collaboration of the Pakistan Institute of Mental Health and the Abbottabad Press Club, focusing on mental health and addiction treatment.

In the camp besides the journalists community people from various walks of life were also present. Mental health specialists, Dr. Usama Zubair from Islamabad, and consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Filza Bashir conducted free check-ups for patients. Major Zubair managed the camp's arrangements and provided medications to those in need. A total of 36 patients were treated, with medications distributed.

The organizers stated that the Primary goal of the camp was to raise awareness about mental health issues in Abbottabad.

They stressed the importance of timely consultations with doctors for lifestyle changes, highlighting that addressing minor issues early on can prevent major illnesses.

Major Zubair also shared details about a specialized institute in Islamabad dedicated to the treatment of mental health and addiction.

The institute uses modern methods to treat individuals suffering from addiction, depression, suicidal tendencies, anger, and relationship problems.

The Pakistan Institute of Mental Health offers a separate environment for the treatment of women, ensuring their specific needs are met.

President of the Abbottabad Press Club, Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, and General Secretary, Sardar Muhammad Shafique, thanked the doctors and participants for their involvement in making the camp a success.