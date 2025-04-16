Open Menu

Free Medical Camp For Orphans Children Held:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Free medical camp for orphans children held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A one-day free medical camp for orphan children was organized at Talib Clinic in Sillanwali with the support of the Zakat Foundation of America.

Children from Sillanwali and nearby villages participated in the camp, where over 100 orphans received blood tests, hepatitis screening, and general health checkups.

The purpose of the camp was to assess the overall health of the children and make early diagnosis of any potential illnesses.

The medical team not only provided free checkups,but also educated the children about health and hygiene.

In addition to the medical services, the Zakat Foundation of America also distributed special gifts among the children. These packages included new clothes, shoes, and other items.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the Zakat Foundation emphasized that children were the future of the nation, especially those who were orphans and often suffered from health issues that hinder their education. “The objective of this camp was to address those health problems so that these children can continue their education with enthusiasm and confidence,” they added.

Recent Stories

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

11 minutes ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

56 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

1 hour ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

2 hours ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

2 hours ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

4 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan