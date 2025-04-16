Free Medical Camp For Orphans Children Held:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A one-day free medical camp for orphan children was organized at Talib Clinic in Sillanwali with the support of the Zakat Foundation of America.
Children from Sillanwali and nearby villages participated in the camp, where over 100 orphans received blood tests, hepatitis screening, and general health checkups.
The purpose of the camp was to assess the overall health of the children and make early diagnosis of any potential illnesses.
The medical team not only provided free checkups,but also educated the children about health and hygiene.
In addition to the medical services, the Zakat Foundation of America also distributed special gifts among the children. These packages included new clothes, shoes, and other items.
Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the Zakat Foundation emphasized that children were the future of the nation, especially those who were orphans and often suffered from health issues that hinder their education. “The objective of this camp was to address those health problems so that these children can continue their education with enthusiasm and confidence,” they added.
Recent Stories
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan can boost food exports through investment, modernization: Shahid Imran6 minutes ago
-
FTO convenes advisory committee meeting to finalize budget proposals6 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp for orphans children held:6 minutes ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as Judge SCP16 minutes ago
-
House gutted26 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1200-kg unhealthy meat:26 minutes ago
-
Cop killed in road accident36 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed36 minutes ago
-
12 criminals nabbed36 minutes ago
-
Motorways police inspector martyred as truck hit patrolling vehicle on M436 minutes ago
-
PDMA warns glacier flood risk due to rising temperature36 minutes ago
-
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear before court37 minutes ago