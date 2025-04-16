Free medical camp for orphans children held:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A one-day free medical camp for orphan children was organized at Talib Clinic in Sillanwali with the support of the Zakat Foundation of America.

Children from Sillanwali and nearby villages participated in the camp, where over 100 orphans received blood tests, hepatitis screening, and general health checkups.

The purpose of the camp was to assess the overall health of the children and make early diagnosis of any potential illnesses.

The medical team not only provided free checkups,but also educated the children about health and hygiene.

In addition to the medical services, the Zakat Foundation of America also distributed special gifts among the children. These packages included new clothes, shoes, and other items.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the Zakat Foundation emphasized that children were the future of the nation, especially those who were orphans and often suffered from health issues that hinder their education. “The objective of this camp was to address those health problems so that these children can continue their education with enthusiasm and confidence,” they added.