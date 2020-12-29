Free medical camp held

At least 1135 patients belonging to remote areas of Union Council Sheen Ghar Harifal (RHC Anzarkai) were treated in the free camp under supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 1135 patients belonging to remote areas of Union Council Sheen Ghar Harifal (RHC Anzarkai) were treated in the free camp under supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal.

The free medical camp was organized on Monday by PPHI District Support Manager Zhob & Sherani and MS Sherani.

As many as 367 children were vaccinated against measles in the camp and all the facilities of the lab were provided in which Zafar Kakar PPHI lab technician conducted 107 tests for various diseases and malnutrition.

District Nutrition Officer Tahir Sherani provided nutritional food to 876 vulnerable people to meet the nutritional deficiencies.

PPHI District Support Manager Mushtaq Ahmed Baloch gave vaccinations to those affected by leishmaniasis.

On the occasion, District Support Manager Mushtaq Ahmed Baloch said serving humanity is the first objective of PPHI and more such camps were organized in District Sherani in consultation with Deputy Commissioner District Health Officer, PPHI. Medical Officer Daulat Shah and Skin Specialist Dr. Ismail and PPHI Family Team examined the patients in this camp.

At this free medical camp, tribal elders and social personalities of Sherani met Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ramzan Palal, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Arif Shah and PPHI District Support Manager Mushtaq Ahmed Baloch.

Deputy Commissioner also appreciated efforts of Health Department for provision of treatment facilities to patients in rural area of the district.