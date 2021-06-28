UrduPoint.com
Free Medical Camp Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Free medical camp held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The University College of Conventional Medicine, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised a free Homoeopathic Medical camp in collaboration with Kamal Laboratories, Blossom Laboratories and Association of Graduate Homeopaths.

As many as 360 patients suffering from different disorders were given medical treatment by faculty members of the Homeopathic discipline and provided free medicine.

The facility of free ultrasound was also provided in the camp.

Professor Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences and Dr Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Principal University College of conventional Medicine appreciated and encouraged the faculty members and students to organise the free medical camp.

The students of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery actively participated in the medical camp.

More Stories From Pakistan

