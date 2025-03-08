Free Medical Camp Held At IUB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In connection with the International Women’s Day celebrations, the Directorate of Women’s Healthcare Center and Maternity Home organised a program of health activities including free medical camp with renowned medical consultants, a symposium on osteoporosis and a multidisciplinary consortium on women’s health at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus.
Former Head of Department Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan and Senior Gynecologist CEO Zaib Hospital Dr.
Mrs. Nazir Azhar were present at the event. The speakers included Dr. Sheikh Safina Sadiq, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Jabeen, Dr. Samina Ijaz, Dr. Maleeha Ijaz and others. The event was attended by faculty members including Dr. Ambrain, Dr. Abida Firdous, Dr. Ishrat, Dr. Sheema and Dr. Zarmina and a large number of female students. Dr. Sheikh Safina Sadiq thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for organizing and sponsoring the event.
