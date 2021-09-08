Free medical camp held for fever patients

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Fatima Foundation Sukkur on Wednesday organised a free-medical camp for the fever patients in Khairpur.

According to Spokesperson Bakhtwar Nazeer, over 250 patients visited the camp out of them 10 percent were suffering from Maleria fever.

The free of cost medicines and testing facilities were provided in the medical camp. The organizers told another free medical camp would also be held here.