Free Medical Camp Held For Flood Victims In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration Tank in collaboration with the department of health Tank organized a free one-day medical camp in the flood-affected village of Kari Aashqi.
According to the district administration, the camp aimed at providing timely and free medical assistance to the affected population.
A team of male and female doctors conducted free medical check-ups, and medicines were distributed at no cost for various illnesses.
Dozens of people benefited from the camp, including a large number of children, women, and elderly patients.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan visited the Tank-Wana Road near Garah Baloch to assess post flash-flood situation in the Sheikh Market area and adjacent roads following recent rains.
The DC directed the relevant authorities to immediately remove debris, mud, and waste from the road to restore smooth traffic flow.
He further instructed departments to take preemptive measures in anticipation of future rains, so that residents do not face any difficulties.
