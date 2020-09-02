UrduPoint.com
Free Medical Camp Held For Rain Affected People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:06 PM

In order to provide free medical and treatment facilities to the rain affected people a free medical camp was organized at Latifabad unit 11 on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :In order to provide free medical and treatment facilities to the rain affected people a free medical camp was organized at Latifabad unit 11 on Wednesday.

As many as 200 patients of rain affected areas were treated in a free medical camp organized by District Health office Hyderabad.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar, Dr. Waseem Shaikh, Dr. Javed Memon, Dr. Imran Mangi and others also visited the camp and asked the doctors to provide free of cost medicines and consultation to the patients.

Large number of people have been affected due to stagnant rainy water in low lying areas of the city, Dr.

Lala Jaffar said and added that the objective of organizing free medical camps was to provide medical aid to the rain affected population.

The District Health Office had already organized two free medical camps at Husri and SITE areas while the third camp was organized at Latifabad unit 11.

The District Health Officer said all resources would be utilized to provide free of cost medicines and consultations to rain affected poor people and they would not be let alone in this difficult time.

