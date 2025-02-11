Free Medical Camp Held For Special Persons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities was organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) with the special support of social leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.
The camp, set up at 12 MPR Gellaywal, is providing free medical check-ups to individuals from Lodhran and across the country for prosthetic limbs. Following a three-day OPD, eligible individuals will be called back to the camp for the installation of prosthetic legs. According to the LPP spokesperson, this marks the eighth annual rehabilitation camp in Lodhran.
Over the course of these eight camps, more than 1,000 individuals with disabilities have received prosthetic legs, enabling them to walk again. Additionally, nearly 300 wheelchairs have been distributed to those in need.
Jahangir Khan Tareen reaffirmed his commitment to public welfare, stating that his mission of selfless service to the community will continue without any political motivation.
