Free medical camp held for SSWMB employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Changi Kanji, a Chinese company, in collaboration with Al-Raziq Foundation, organized a day-long free eye camp and dental camp for all Kanji employees, at the main workshop in Mahmoodabad area here.

Specialist doctors of Hashmani Foundation provided detailed examination facility and guidance to the staff, said a statement.

Meanwhile, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa in his statement said that the employees are asset of the Board and the SSWMB gives priority to measures for providing better healthcare facilities and guidance to its employees.