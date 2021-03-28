UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Medical Camp Held For SSWMB Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Free medical camp held for SSWMB employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Changi Kanji, a Chinese company, in collaboration with Al-Raziq Foundation, organized a day-long free eye camp and dental camp for all Kanji employees, at the main workshop in Mahmoodabad area here.

Specialist doctors of Hashmani Foundation provided detailed examination facility and guidance to the staff, said a statement.

Meanwhile, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa in his statement said that the employees are asset of the Board and the SSWMB gives priority to measures for providing better healthcare facilities and guidance to its employees.

Related Topics

Sindh China Company All

Recent Stories

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

24 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

39 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

2 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

3 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.