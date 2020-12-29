Free medical camp held in Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday inaugurated a free medical camp in the district and said that it is the collective responsibility of the entire society to help the needy people.

DC said that we need to work together for the noble cause of serving humanity. "More free medical camps shall be held in future to provide medical assistance to the poor patients", he said.

A local non- government organization with a collaboration of District Population Welfare Department has also arranged the Free General & Eye Camp at Khanpur to provide free eyes check up .

A team of qualified and expert doctors from Population Welfare Department provided family planning counseling and treatment.

DC Qureshi committed to continue such kind of camps with more improvement in future.

He appreciated the NGO`s for its efforts and promised the local community for provision of better services.