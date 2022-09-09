Free medical camp held in Kurram

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, a free medical camp was arranged in Kurram on Friday where 300 patients were provided with general medical check-up, medicines, contraceptives and lab tests

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, a free medical camp was arranged in Kurram on Friday where 300 patients were provided with general medical check-up, medicines, contraceptives and lab tests.

The camp was organized by the District Population Welfare office with the coordination of District Health Office Kurram. Assistant Commissioner upper Kurram and DHO Kurram visited the camp and appreciated the activity of both the departments.

They said that medical camps would be organized frequently in different areas of district Kurram where people face difficulties in getting health facilities.