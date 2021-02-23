Free medical camp held in Mithi

Al-Khidmat Foundation had organized a free medical camp for children with cleft lip and plate by birth

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation had organized a free medical camp for children with cleft lip and plate by birth. More than 50 affected children from remote areas of Tharparkar district were examined and patients in need of surgery were operated.

Jamat-e-Islami Tharparkar president Abdul Subhan Samijo said on the occasion that Al-Khidmat foundation had been serving humanity without any discrimination.