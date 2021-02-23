UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Medical Camp Held In Mithi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:59 PM

Free medical camp held in Mithi

Al-Khidmat Foundation had organized a free medical camp for children with cleft lip and plate by birth

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation had organized a free medical camp for children with cleft lip and plate by birth. More than 50 affected children from remote areas of Tharparkar district were examined and patients in need of surgery were operated.

Jamat-e-Islami Tharparkar president Abdul Subhan Samijo said on the occasion that Al-Khidmat foundation had been serving humanity without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Khuli Kachari held in Lower Dir to address public ..

1 minute ago

VC KIU inaugurates plantation campaign

1 minute ago

Red Bull pin hopes of troubling Mercedes on new ca ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further cement bilate ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair gover ..

15 minutes ago

Lebanon's Vaccine Rollout in Peril as Politicians ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.