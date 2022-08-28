Free medical camp in Dasht for flood victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A free medical camp was organized on Sunday in Tehsil Dasht affected by the recent rains under the supervision of District Health Officer Mastung Dr. Abdul Rasheed Muhammad Shehi on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sultan Ahmed Bugti.

More than 400 patients were examined by specialist doctors including women where free of charge medicines were provided to the patients, in addition, more than 40 children were vaccinated.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Dasht Madam Farida inaugurated the medical camp.

She was briefed about the medical facilities by DHO Dr. Abdul Rasheed Muhammad Shahi.