Free Medical Camp Organised At Police Line

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 08:06 PM

To provide better healthcare facilities to the people, a free health screening camp was conducted at Police Line headquarters here on Saturday

According to a Police spokesman, a free medical camp was organized at Rawalpindi Police Lines headquarters under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

In the medical camp, tests for blood pressure, sugar, cancer, hepatitis and other diseases of Police personnel and their family were carried out.

The CPO said the welfare of the force was the top priority for which all measures were being taken, adding steps were being taken to provide quality medical facilities to police officers and workers.

At the end of the medical camp, SP Headquarters Faisal Saleem also distributed certificates of appreciation among the doctors and their teams.

