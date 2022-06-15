Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 07:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Directorate of ORIC, in collaboration with the Dr. Essa Laboratory, arranged a 'Free Medical Camp' on Wednesday here at Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Medical Unit.

According to the details, a large number of faculty, staff members and students benefitted from the COVID Booster Dose (Pfizer) and free medical tests including Cholesterol, Diabetes, and Bone Mineral Density (BMD).

Moreover, Essa Laboratory also provided blood group test at discounted rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director of ORIC, SMIU said that the basic objective of the medical camp at SMIU was to support the faculty, staff and students in their health-related matters, as these days health issues were increasing rapidly, while the treatment was costly.

That is why, he said, ORIC had decided to arrange free medical camps at the institute in the future as well.

