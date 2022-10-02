Free medical camp organised for flood-hit people in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :A free medical camp was organized by Nishat organization, Active women organization and Soormi women development society for flood-hit people in village fateh abad.

According to details, Lady Doctors examined patients living in the camps and distributed medicines.

Heads of all NGOs on the occasion said that the objective of organizing medical camps was to examine patients free of cost and provide medicines to flood hit people suffering post flood viral diseases.