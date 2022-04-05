UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp Organised In Harnai

Published April 05, 2022

Free medical camp organised in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Frontier Corps Balochistan in collaboration with PPHI organized a free medical camp in Harnai.

As many as 100 patients underwent checkup in the camp set up in Khost area of Harnai. Of them 50 were women.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the district, handout issued by the FC said on Tuesday.

Facility of ultrasound, blood tests and surgery was available at the camp. Local people hailed the FC and government of Balochistan for holding free medical camp and provision of medicines.

People called for organizing such camps in future as well.

