Free medical camp organized at Red Crescent Dispensary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A free medical camp was organized at the Red Crescent Dispensary in Qasimabad on Sunday, inaugurated by Haji Mohammad Naeem Sheikh, a member of the Executive Committee of the Red Crescent Hyderabad.

According to a statement, expert doctors in various fields including General Physician Dr. Musarat Baloch, Dr. Abid Hussain Memon, Dermatologist Dr. Sarfaraz Mughal, Dental Surgeon Dr. Sajida Keryo, Neurologist Dr. Azhar Iqbal, Gynecologist Dr. Shaista Memon, Dr. Rahila Sahto, Pediatric Specialist Dr.

Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh and Dr. Sehrish examined and provided free medicines to over 400 patients. Facilities for blood tests and sugar tests were also provided free.

On the occasion, Haji Naeem Sheikh said serving the suffering humanity is a form of worship and in the current era of inflation, it has become very difficult for an ordinary person to afford medical treatment. Keeping this in mind, the medical camp was organized. Medical Officers Dr. Gul Javed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Osman, and Ameer Bukhsh were also present on the occasion