Free medical camp organized for flood-victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus Hospital Health Network organized a free medical camp for the flood affectees here in Kambaranwali Basti of Shorkot area.

A team of specialist doctors from the hospital treated flood victims and provided medicines at the camp.

The medical camp was organized with the cooperation of District Health Officer Dr. Mahmood Jan Betanni and special efforts of lady counselor Farzana Mushtaq.

Local people lauded the efforts and thanked for organizing the free medical camp.