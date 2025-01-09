Free medical camp organized for Parachinar victims

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The district administration in collaboration withe OGDCL on Thursday organized a free medical camp for victims of Parachinar and local peoples at Kacha Pakka center.

In the camp, renowned physician, Dr.

Muhammad Alam, Dispenser, Naeem Khan and other medical staff examined 135 patients with their professional skills, the official sources said.

The local people and elders appreciated the initiative immensely and thanked the OGDCL administration and their team.

They said that institutions like OGDCL were bringing positive changes in the lives of the people by providing quality health facilities in underdeveloped areas.

