Free Medical Camp Organized For Parachinar Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The district administration in collaboration withe OGDCL on Thursday organized a free medical camp for victims of Parachinar and local peoples at Kacha Pakka center.
In the camp, renowned physician, Dr.
Muhammad Alam, Dispenser, Naeem Khan and other medical staff examined 135 patients with their professional skills, the official sources said.
The local people and elders appreciated the initiative immensely and thanked the OGDCL administration and their team.
They said that institutions like OGDCL were bringing positive changes in the lives of the people by providing quality health facilities in underdeveloped areas.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free medical camp organized for Parachinar victims4 minutes ago
-
Chinoy hails PM's PSX visit as turning point for Pakistan's economy, boosts investor confidence14 minutes ago
-
AJK govt devises Socio-economic uplift plan14 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of vulnerable populations: Chairperson NCRC14 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasizes regional collaboration to combat narcotics14 minutes ago
-
25 arrested,weapons, narcotics recovered34 minutes ago
-
GCWUS delegation visits SCCI34 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons44 minutes ago
-
German GIZ, Sabawun officials praise PCP remarkable services, assures continued support44 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over dispute44 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister54 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims four lives in Sargodha1 hour ago