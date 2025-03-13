Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Organized In Chakrakot Bala

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district administration in collaboration with OGDCL on Thursday organized a free medical camp in village Chakrakot Bala.

Specialist physician Dr Ashfaq Khan, dispenser Naeem Khan and other medical staff performed their services in the camp and examined 184 patients including men, women, children, elderly and especially disabled people.

All patients were provided free medical examination, treatment and medicines.

The Chakrakot Bala's people appreciated the initiative to provide healthcare without any cost at their doorsteps .

On this occasion, Social Worker, Eisar Ali Bangash said that the purpose of organizing the free medical camp was to provide quality health facilities to the people at their doorsteps so that they could not face problems during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further said that the mission of OGDCL was to provide public health facilities in remote and underdeveloped areas so that positive changes could be brought in the lives of the people there.

