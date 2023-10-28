Free medical camp organized in Islamabad, over 250 patients examined

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Directorate of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad organized a free medical camp in collaboration with Rotary International on Saturday.

The camp was held in the Mehr-ul-Bani area of Islamabad, where children were examined by doctors from General OPD, Dermatology OPD, and Pediatrics. Over 250 patients were examined and provided with free medicines and diagnostics.

Speaking to the media, the Director of Health Services said that more such free medical camps will be organized in different areas of Islamabad in the future, with specialist doctors providing free consultations and medicines.