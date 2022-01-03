Free Medical camp organized in Sujawal

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A day-long free medical camp was organized by All Pakistan Memon federation and subsidiary organizations to facilitate the people here on Sunday According to details, Eminent Doctors and paramedical staff of Hashwani and Bantwa Memon hospitals of Karachi examined thousands of deserving patients and provided free medicines.

Renowned eye specialists also examined over 1000 patients and provided them eyeglasses. During the camp circumcision of around 800 children was also held.