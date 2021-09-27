Free medical camp organized in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 949 patients were examined in a free medical camp organized here Monday at remote area Maghzai.

The medical camp was organized with the support of Sector headquarter South and the supervision of 25 Sindh Regiment Tank.

The experts Doctors of Pakistan Army and Health Department, Tank including medical specialist, children specialist and lady health workers provided treatment to the people at camp.

The elders and people of the areas highly praised Sector Commander South and 25 Sindh Regiment for conducting free medical camps.