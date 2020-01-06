UrduPoint.com
Free Medical Camp Set Up

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Astore, a free medical camp was established here on Monday

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Astore, a free medical camp was established here on Monday.

The medical camp consisted of two Medical Officer, paramedical staff, store keeper, office Assistant and other allied staff.

The aim of the camp is to provide medical facilities to the earthquake affectees.

As many as 354 patients were examined in the camp free of cost.

The Assistant Commissioner Astore was also present on the occasion.

