Free medical camp set up at flood hit areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of Fatima Foundation on Saturday organized free medical camps in the five most-affected districts of the province.

Arif Nawaz, would supervise the medical camps to provide treatment to injured and ailing people affected by heavy rains and deadly flooding.

The camps had been established in the Thull, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, and Larkana, and they would remain functional till September 5.

The member of IGHDS governing body and its medical advisers would remain present at the medical camps to supervise the arrangements.The critically ill patients would be referred to the district headquarter hospitals for treatment.