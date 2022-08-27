UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp Set Up At Flood Hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Free medical camp set up at flood hit areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of Fatima Foundation on Saturday organized free medical camps in the five most-affected districts of the province.

Arif Nawaz, would supervise the medical camps to provide treatment to injured and ailing people affected by heavy rains and deadly flooding.

The camps had been established in the Thull, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, and Larkana, and they would remain functional till September 5.

The member of IGHDS governing body and its medical advisers would remain present at the medical camps to supervise the arrangements.The critically ill patients would be referred to the district headquarter hospitals for treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur September Rains

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

3 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

8 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.