Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Set Up For Flood Victims In Rohri

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Free Medical Camp Set Up for Flood Victims in Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Public Health Initiative (PPHI) Sindh Saturday has established a free medical camp at Zero Point Rohri to provide medical assistance to flood-affected families. The camp offers free treatment, medicines, and other essential facilities to those in need.

In collaboration with the Sindh government, PPHI Sindh has also deployed mobile units equipped with modern medical facilities to serve children, women, and the general public. These units are staffed by experienced doctors, paramedical staff, and have a steady supply of medicines.

The free medical camp operates 24/7, with doctors and medical staff available round the clock.

Separate staff has been assigned to the OPD for children, women, and elderly patients to ensure timely treatment.

The PPHI administration in Sukkur has ensured that the camp is well-stocked with medicines, and affected individuals will not face any shortage of essential facilities.The camp also provides basic amenities like electricity, clean and cold water, and sanitation.

The medical camp is designed to provide comprehensive care to flood victims, with a focus on delivering quality medical services and alleviating their suffering during this critical time.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

12 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

21 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

21 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

21 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

21 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

21 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

21 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

21 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

21 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan