Free Medical Camp Set Up For Flood Victims In Rohri
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Public Health Initiative (PPHI) Sindh Saturday has established a free medical camp at Zero Point Rohri to provide medical assistance to flood-affected families. The camp offers free treatment, medicines, and other essential facilities to those in need.
In collaboration with the Sindh government, PPHI Sindh has also deployed mobile units equipped with modern medical facilities to serve children, women, and the general public. These units are staffed by experienced doctors, paramedical staff, and have a steady supply of medicines.
The free medical camp operates 24/7, with doctors and medical staff available round the clock.
Separate staff has been assigned to the OPD for children, women, and elderly patients to ensure timely treatment.
The PPHI administration in Sukkur has ensured that the camp is well-stocked with medicines, and affected individuals will not face any shortage of essential facilities.The camp also provides basic amenities like electricity, clean and cold water, and sanitation.
The medical camp is designed to provide comprehensive care to flood victims, with a focus on delivering quality medical services and alleviating their suffering during this critical time.
