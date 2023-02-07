Free medical camp set up in Rohri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), with collaboration of Health Department on Tuesday organized a free medical camp in the Rohri taluka of Sukkur district.

The team examined hundreds of people, including men, women and children, and gave them free medication.

The local residents hailed the IGHDS initiative for organising the free medical camp.