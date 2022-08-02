Free medical camp sets up for animals treatment in Nawabshah

Free vaccination camps for treatment of domestic animals in different areas of the district in wake of recent monsoon rains was set up, on the directives of Provincial Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Hadi Patafi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Free vaccination camps for treatment of domestic animals in different areas of the district in wake of recent monsoon rains was set up, on the directives of Provincial Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Hadi Patafi.

The team included Secretary Livestock Tameezuddin Khero, DG Livestock Dr Nazir Hussain Kalhoro and Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry, the Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry Shaheed Benazirabad Dr AIjaz Hussain Laghari.

The first free vaccination center was set up at Jamsahib while the second one was set up at tehsil Sakrand.

The team vaccinated animals free of charges while the animal owners were also given free medicine and advice of the disease.

Talking to domestic animal owners, Deputy Director Aijaz Hussain Laghari, Veterinary Officer Dr Muzzamil Memon and Dr Tariq Noorani said that free vaccination centers were being set up throughout the province on the directives of provincial minister Livestock and other high officials and process is in progress throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

They said that apart from free camps the treatments of animals, free medicines and advice is in progress at all animal hospitals of the district.

They said that purpose of setting up of free medical camps is to prevent domestic animals from diseases at the doorstep of animal owners as the agriculture and domestic animals are the main source of earning of the residents of rural areas.

Deputy Director Livestock appealed general public to get maximum benefit from free vaccination centers to prevent animals from diseases.